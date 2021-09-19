WATCH: King Henry races past the Seahawk defense for a touchdown

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry is arguable the top running back in the NFL. His ability has been on full display today against the Seattle Seahawks.

King Henry showed off his speed and power on this 60-yard touchdown run.

Couldn't hold him back for long. Derrick Henry breaks free for a 60-yard TD! #Titans 📺: #TENvsSEA on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ySpgSGl0rB — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

Henry has run for a total of 161 yards and three touchdowns today on 30 carries.

Tennessee and Seattle are currently headed to overtime tied at 30.

