Watch Kimberly take on Neenah in livestream high school playoff football

Fox Valley Association rivals Kimberly and Neenah clash in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal playoff matchup. Join us Friday at 6:45 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Arguello and Jim Rosandick bring you the high school football coverage from Papermaker Stadium in Kimberly.

