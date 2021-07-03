Watch Kike Hernandez's game-saving throw in Red Sox win vs. Athletics

WATCH: Hernandez makes game-saving throw in Red Sox win vs. A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox opened their three-game road series against the Oakland Athletics in dramatic fashion Friday night.

The Sox held a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning with the Athletics having runners on first and third with no outs.

Athletics catcher Sean Murphy flied to center field and it appeared to be deep enough where Seth Brown could tag up from third base to tie the score.

Brown ran but he was out at home plate thanks to an incredible throw by Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernandez. Check out Hernandez's missile in the video below:

The Red Sox held on for a 3-2 victory that improved their record to 52-31 (most wins in the MLB) atop the American League East standings. Boston has now opened up a 4.5-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Hernandez didn't just help the Red Sox with his glove Friday night. He also put the Sox ahead in the top of the 10th inning with an RBI single.

Whether it's providing clutch hits, leadoff home runs, excellent defensive plays or playing several different positions, Hernandez has been quite valuable for the Red Sox over the last month.