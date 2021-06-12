WATCH: Kiké Hernandez throws out Joe Panik at the plate

WATCH: Hernandez nails runner at plate with perfect throw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox outfield is not to be messed with.

Kiké Hernandez is the latest Sox outfielder to give teams that friendly reminder. During Saturday's game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Hernandez made a catch in center field and was tested by Joe Panik, who ended up regretting his decision. The Blue Jays infielder was gunned down at the plate to end the inning.

Watch:

The Red Sox have a major-league leading 29 outfield assists this season. Hunter Renfroe continued to make his case as the best defensive right fielder in the game with a beautiful throw to gun down Alex Bregman on Wednesday. Alex Verdugo nailed Jose Altuve at second base with a 95 mph throw on Thursday.

Coincidentally, this wasn't Panik's first time trying and failing to run on Hernandez. An eerily similar play took place when Panik as with the San Francisco Giants and Hernandez was on the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Perhaps now Panik and the rest of the league will realize running on this Red Sox outfield is a terrible decision.