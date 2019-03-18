Watch Khris Davis' three-run ninth-inning home run give A's tie in Japan originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Bob Melvin has seen this before. Even in Japan, Khris Davis is clutch.

With two outs and the A's down 6-3 in the ninth inning, Davis smashed a three-run homer over the left field wall to tie it up at 6-6 at the Tokyo Dome. The exhibition against the Nippon Ham-Fighters prevents extra innings and ended in a tie.

"I literally said, 'I've seen this happen before,'" A's manager Melvin said to reporters after the game.

The tie ended the A's exhibition series against the Fighters before their Opening Series games start against the Mariners. Oakland won the first exhibition, 5-1.

We'd like to thank the Fighters for being such incredible hosts. From the gameday staff and security team to the fans and players, they've made us feel welcome and we're excited to get our regular season started back here in a few days! #MLB開幕戦 pic.twitter.com/u68mvtU2sC — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 18, 2019

Davis was the hero, but Matt Chapman was the A's best player once again in the tie. Chapman went 2-for-2 with a walk, and went 5-for-5 in the two exhibition games.

The A's first run of the game came off in the second inning. Stephen Piscotty smashed a solo shot to left field to give Oakland an early lead.

Stephen Piscotty smashes a solo homer to left off Hokkaido's Yuki Saitoh to give the A's a 1-0 lead in the second. pic.twitter.com/fpEbCJQXKK — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 18, 2019

Brett Anderson started on the hill where he allowed two unearned runs while striking out four. Shortstop Marcus Semien committed two errors on the day.

The A's open the regular season against the Mariners in Tokyo on Wednesday morning at 2:35 a.m. PT.