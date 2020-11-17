WATCH: Khalil Mack snags an interception in first half vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack certainly has made a name for himself in primetime, and he did it once again late in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mack dropped back in coverage and picked off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, which he caught as the pass bounced off the hands of Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, and returned it 33 yards.

The takeaway set the Bears offense up on the Minnesota 45-yard line. But the offense would only muster a field goal to trim their lead to one point at the end of the half.

It was Mack’s third career interception and his first since Week 1 of the 2018 season, where he returned a DeShone Kizer interception 27 yards for a touchdown at Green Bay.

The Bears trail the Vikings 7-6 at halftime.

