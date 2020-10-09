Watch: Khalil Mack with perfect hip-toss of 320-pound Tristan Wirfs

Barry Werner

Khalil Mack delivered two shots for the price of one in the third quarter of the Chicago Bears’ game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.

First, the All-World LB took down Tom Brady for a sack after cleanly beating TB rookie — and first-round pick — Tristan Wirfs.

Then, Mack made sure the rookie understood who he was messing with, going classic WWE hip-toss on the 320-pounder from Iowa.



Later in the quarter, Mack sacked Brady, again, but the was called for a personal foul as he suplexed the veteran to the ground. The whole play was negated because the Bucs were called for a hold on the play.