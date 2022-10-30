WATCH: Khalil Herbert scores his 5th touchdown of year vs. Dallas

Things looked bleak for the Chicago Bears midway through the second quarter when they were down 28-7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Slowly but surely, however, they clawed their way back and got within one score thanks to a touchdown from running back Khalil Herbert. It almost never happened, though.

On the first play of the drive, Herbert appeared to fumble the ball and Dallas recovered. But upon further review, his knee was down by contact and the drive continued for the Bears. From there, they didn’t look back. Quarterback Justin Fields found wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a 36-yard gain to move the ball inside Cowboys territory. From there, Herbert did the rest. On the fifth play of the drive, Herbert found a hole and took advantage, scoring a 12-yard touchdown to pull the Bears within five points after trailing by as much as 21. It was Herbert’s fifth total score of the season.

The Bears tried to pull within three points with a two-point conversion attempt, but failed when Fields was sacked. The offense will need to continue the heavy lifting, however, as the Cowboys responded with their own scoring drive and had a defensive score to make it 42-23 midway through the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire