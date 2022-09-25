WATCH: Khalil Herbert scores 2nd TD of the day vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears have found their formula for scoring touchdowns against the Houston Texans. Mix in a heavy dose of Khalil Herbert with a dash of Equanimeous St. Brown and the result will be six points in the endzone.

On the first play of the second half for the Bears, Herbert took the handoff for 52 yards and set the Bears up deep in Texans territory. St. Brown then caught a pass that went for 20 yards to put the offense in the redzone, where Herbert did the rest for his second score of the day.

Herbert has filled in admirably for David Montgomery, who left earlier in the game with an injury. He has 12 carries for 119 yards and two scores, providing most of the offensive production for the Bears. Near the end of the third quarter, the Bears lead Houston 20-17.

