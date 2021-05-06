WATCH: Khalil Herbert’s emotional reaction to learning he was drafted by Bears

The Chicago Bears added some valuable depth at the running back position and special teams with the drafting of Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Chicago got a potential steal in Herbert, who will provide solid depth behind David Montgomery and could be the answer to the Bears’ kick return questions.

For new rookies in the NFL, like Herbert, there’s nothing like getting the call that you’ve been drafted or seeing your name flash across the screen. Luckily for us, Herbert had his draft day journey preserved, and he shared it with the world.

If you like good, wholesome content, this video is for you. Take a look at the moment he got the call from Matt Nagy that he was going to be a Chicago Bear and the celebration that followed.

