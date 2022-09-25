WATCH: Khalil Herbert bursts into the endzone for Bears’ first TD
The Chicago Bears are getting it done against the Houston Texans on the ground and it’s resulted in 10 points. After scoring a field goal on their opening possession, the Bears dialed up another scoring drive a few minutes later.
Thanks to a heavy dose of the ground game, the Bears orchestrated a scoring drive that went 81 yards on six plays. It was set up by a 41-yard jet sweep from Equanimeous St. Brown and culminated with Khalil Herbert’s 11-yard run into the endzone to give the Bears the touchdown. Herbert worked his way through the Houston defense and showed smooth cuts to get the score.
.@JuiceHerbert weaves his way into the end zone 😤
📺: #HOUvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/6HTIw1cbNv
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 25, 2022
Herbert spelled David Montgomery, who left the game with a lower body injury in the first quarter. The Bears lead the Texans 10-7 after Houston responded with their own scoring drive.