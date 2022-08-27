Watch key plays from first half of Rams-Bengals preseason game
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals put away their boxing gloves from Thursday’s practice and put together a clean first half of football in Saturday’s preseason finale. The Bengals dominated the first 30 minutes of the game, even though they’re only leading 9-0 at halftime.
They outgained the Rams 203-75, had zero turnovers and gained eight more first downs (11) than the Rams had (3) in the first half. Los Angeles did very little on offense, but the defense has stepped up to keep the Bengals out of the end zone.
Hopefully Bryce Perkins and the offense get things going in the second half because the defense can only do so much against this Bengals team.
Below are highlights and key plays from the first half of action at Paycor Stadium.
Brandon Allen connects with Stanley Morgan Jr. to set up FG
This throw was on the 💵 pic.twitter.com/5kQIJ9ZOgf
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 27, 2022
Keir Thomas sack to force field goal
GOT 'EM! @_popcool's sack forces the field goal. 😤
📺 @ABC7 | 📱 https://t.co/4beUdm3XuI pic.twitter.com/w41Q28vllP
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 27, 2022
Brandon Allen hits Kendric Pryor for big gain vs. Cobie Durant
Pryor this preseason 🔥
TUNE IN: 📺 NFLN 📲 Bengals App pic.twitter.com/8dzfuRWK1o
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 27, 2022
Michael Hoecht sack on 2nd-and-5
Hoecht so hype after that big-time sack. 😎
💥 @MHoecht96 | 📺 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Ke7dJ4FaVL
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 27, 2022
Keir Thomas big hit on TFL
⚠️ INCOMING ⚠️
😳 @_popcool | 📺 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/pV0EYZdWQf
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 27, 2022