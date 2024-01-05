How to watch, key players for Oklahoma Women’s Basketball vs. Cincinnati

After a tough month of December where the Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team lost three out of five games, the Sooners have bounced back with two straight conference wins over new conference foes the UCF Knights and the BYU Cougars.

But can they keep that going against another new opponent, the Cincinnati Bearcats in Norman? The Sooners started the season 5-0 but have since been 3-5. The Bearcats are also 8-5 but are 0-2 in conference play with losses to the Kansas State Wildcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Let’s take a quick look at how you can watch the game, some key players and who some future opponents are for the Sooners.

Bracketology:

The Sooners are not currently in the field for the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN’s bracketology, but they can play themselves into it with a strong Big 12 conference performance.

Oklahoma Key Players:

Aubrey Joens, G: 11.7 points per game, 48.2% from the field, 39.7% from 3 and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Skylar Vann, G: 14.2 points per game, 42.9% from the field and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Payton Verhulst, G: 10.8 points per game, 40.5% from the field, 36.6% from 3 and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Cincinnati Key Players:

Jillian Hayes, G: 12.9 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game and 51% from the field.

Malea Williams, F/C: 9.3 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game and 42% from the field.

Mya Jackson, G: 8.7 points per game, 40% from the field and 47.6% from 3.

How to Watch:

Date: Jan. 6, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Next 5 Games:

Jan. 10 at Kansas State

Jan. 13 vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 20 at Houston

Jan. 24 at Texas

Jan. 27 vs. Kansas

