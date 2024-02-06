How to watch, key players for Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 19 BYU Cougars
The Oklahoma Sooners looked like they had turned things around with a win over Kansas State last week but then put together one of their worst performances of the season against the UCF Knights. That resulted in a 11-point loss.
The worst part was the lack of fight the Sooners had in the second half of that game. Now they return home to face a top 25 BYU Cougars team that has been flying under the radar this season.
The Sooners have to win this game as they are in danger of missing out on the tournament after such a great start to the season. So, let’s take a look at how you can watch the game and some key players for both teams.
Bracketology:
ESPN’s latest bracketology has the Sooners as a No. 6 seed and taking on the Boise State and Colorado winner in Memphis, TN.
Oklahoma Key Players:
Otega Oweh, G: 13 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 steals per game and 52% from the field.
Javian McCollum, G: 14.3 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, 42.4% from the field and 33.6% from 3.
Jalon Moore, F: 10.2 points per game, 6 rebounds per game and 55.2% from the field.
BYU Key Players:
Jaxson Robinson, G: 13.8 points per game, 43.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3.
Trevin Knell, G: 11.8 points per game, 4 rebounds per game and 44% from 3.
Spencer Johnson, G: 11.2 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 42.9% from the field.
How to Watch:
Date: Feb. 6, 2024
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App
Next 5 Games:
Feb. 10 vs Oklahoma State
Feb. 13 at Baylor
Feb. 17 vs Kansas
Feb. 24 at Oklahoma State
Feb. 28 at Iowa State
