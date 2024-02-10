How to watch, key players for Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma Sooners got a massive must-win game vs. the BYU Cougars on Tuesday. Now, they face their in-state rival in round one of Bedlam against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

This is another one you just have to win. Not because you are still reeling but because this is a home game against the last-place team in the conference. This is just a game simply Oklahoma cannot lose.

Also, this is the last few times you get to play Oklahoma State for the foreseeable future so you want to get bragging rights.

So, let’s take a look at how you can watch the game as well as some key players for both teams.

Bracketology:

ESPN’s latest bracketology has the Sooners as a No. 6 seed and taking on the Grand Canyon in Brooklyn, NY.

Oklahoma Key Players:

Otega Oweh, G: 12.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 1.8 steals per game and 51.4% from the field.

Javian McCollum, G: 14.5 points per game, 3.5 assists per game, 42.5% from the field and 33.1% from 3.

Jalon Moore, F: 10.3 points per game, 6 rebounds per game and 56.1% from the field.

Oklahoma State Key Players:

Javon Small, G: 14 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 39.7% from 3.

Bryce Thompson, G: 11.6 points per game and 34.4% from 3.

Eric Dailey Jr., F: 9.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 49.4% from the field.

How to Watch:

Date: Feb. 10, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN+

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Next 5 Games:

Feb. 13 at Baylor

Feb. 17 vs Kansas

Feb. 24 at Oklahoma State

Feb. 28 at Iowa State

March 2 vs Houston

