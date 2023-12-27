How to watch, key players for No. 8 Oklahoma Men’s Basketball vs. Central Arkansas Bears

The Oklahoma Sooners are fresh off their first loss of the season, falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels 81-69. The Sooners will be back at home against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Bears are 3-10 on the season and have suffered multiple blowout losses. The Sooners should be able to bounce back and give them another one. Oklahoma has two games remaining until conference play begins, so they need to put together two more strong performances to have a lot of momentum going into that gauntlet.

The Sooners are also coming off one of their worst offensive performances. So, they need this game just from a confidence standpoint. But let’s take a look at how you can watch the game, some of the key players for both teams and where Oklahoma currently sits in ESPN’s bracketology.

Bracketology:

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s bracketology has the Oklahoma Sooners sitting at a No. 5 seed. The Sooners would take on Indiana State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Memphis.

Oklahoma Key Players:

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Otega Oweh, G: 15.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 2.4 steals per game and 66% from the field.

Javian McCollum, G: 14.3 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, 44.6% from the field and 36.1% from 3.

Milos Uzan, G: 8.5 points per game, 3.9 assists per game, 4.0 rebounds per game and 38% from the field.

Central Arkansas Key Players:

Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

Tucker Anderson, F: 14 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 38.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3.

Elias Cato, G: 10.8 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 43.7% from the field and 38.1% from 3.

Carl Daugherty Jr., G: 9.1 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, 37.5% from the field and 32.4% from 3.

How to Watch:

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 28, 2023

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN+

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Next 5 Games:

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 31 vs Monmouth

Jan. 6 vs Iowa State

Jan. 10 at TCU

Jan. 13 at Kansas

Jan. 17 vs. West Virginia

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire