How to watch, key players for No. 8 Oklahoma Men’s Basketball vs. No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels
The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on their toughest challenge of the season as they face the No. 13 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. This game will be played in Charlotte, NC as a part of the Jumpman Invitational.
The Tar Heels are sitting at 7-3 with losses to Villanova, UConn and Kentucky. The Sooners however are undefeated on the season.
People would have probably called you crazy if you said Oklahoma would be the higher-ranked team heading into this game but that speaks to the job Porter Moser and his staff have done. While they have played some good teams, they haven’t faced anyone like the Tar Heels.
So, if you want to watch this game or want to know who the key players are for both teams, we have that all for you.
Bracketology:
Right now, ESPN’s bracketology has the Oklahoma Sooners sitting at a No. 2 seed. The Sooners would take on Fort Wayne in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Memphis.
Oklahoma Key Players:
Otega Oweh, G: 14.9 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, 2.4 steals per game and 66.7% from the field.
Javian McCollum, G: 14.3 points per game, 3.7 assists per game, 46.0% from the field and 35.7% from 3.
John Hugley IV, C: 10.8 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 62.7% from the field and 53.8% from 3.
North Carolina Key Players:
RJ Davis, G: 21.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 44% from the field and 36% from 3.
Armando Bacot, F: 15.2 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game and 52% from the field.
Harrison Ingram, F: 14.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 47.7% from the field and 43.2% from 3.
How to Watch:
Date: Dec. 20, 2023
Time: 8 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBO (watch here)
Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App
Next 5 Games:
Dec. 28 vs Central Arkansas
Dec. 31 vs Monmouth
Jan. 6 vs Iowa State
Jan. 10 vs TCU
Jan. 13 vs Kansas
