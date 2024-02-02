How to watch, key players for No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights

The Oklahoma Sooners got a huge must-win game on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Sooners need to continue that momentum as they stay on the road looking for another road conference win.

This time, they take on the UCF Knights, who are 12-8 (3-5, Big 12). UCF is coming off two straight losses to close the month of January. Most recently, they failed to hold on the second half at home against Baylor.

UCF is a team that can beat just about anyone on any given night, as just about every Big 12 team can do. But they’ve struggled with consistency.

One night, they can beat Kansas, but the next night, they might get blown out by Kansas State. So, the Sooners are going to have to come out and let their defense lead the way like they did in their win Tuesday against Kansas State.

So, let’s take a look at some key players and how you can watch the game.

Bracketology:

ESPN’s latest bracketology has the Sooners as a No. 6 seed and taking on the Boise State and Colorado winner in Memphis, TN.

Oklahoma Key Players:

Otega Oweh, G: 13.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.9 steals per game and 52% from the field.

Javian McCollum, G: 14.6 points per game, 3.7 assists per game, 43.3% from the field and 35% from 3.

Jalon Moore, F: 10.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 55.9% from the field.

UCF Key Players:

Jaylin Sellers, G: 17.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 43% from the field.

Darius Johnson, G: 13.1 points per game, 3.8 assists per game and 38.4% from 3.

Marchelus Avery, F: 9.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game and 38.9% from 3.

How to Watch:

Date: Feb. 3, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN+

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Next 5 Games:

Feb. 6 vs BYU

Feb. 10 vs Oklahoma State

Feb. 13 at Baylor

Feb. 17 vs Kansas

Feb. 24 at Oklahoma State

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire