How to watch, key players for No. 22 Oklahoma Men’s Basketball vs. Providence

The Oklahoma Sooners, led by Porter Moser, are off to a hot start to begin the 2023-2024 campaign. They are 7-0 and are in the top 25 for the first time under Moser.

They’ve had just one win by less than double digits. That was in the championship of the Rady Children’s Invitational when they knocked off the No. 23 USC Trojans team at the buzzer. But the Sooners are back in action Tuesday night with a tough matchup against the 7-1 Providence Friars in the Big East-Big 12 battle.

The Friars’ only loss is an overtime defeat to Kansas State in the Baha Mar Hoops – Bahamas Championship. They are just outside the top 25. Let’s take a look at how you can watch the game and some key players for both teams to know before tip-off.

Bracketology:

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners currently sit inside the top 22 in the country, which means they are on pace to make the NCAA tournament for the first time under Moser. In the latest bracketology, ESPN has the Sooners as a No. 9 seed in the Dallas region. They would be taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oklahoma Key Players:

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Otega Oweh, G: 15.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.3 steals per game and 68.7% from the field.

Javian McCollum, G: 13.6 points per game, 3.0 assists per game, 48.7% from the field and 35.9% from 3.

John Hugley IV, C: 12.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, 69.8% from the field and 63.6% from 3.

Providence Key Players:

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Hopkins, F: 17.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, 43% from the field and 23.3% from 3.

Devin Carter, G: 15.0 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, 47.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3.

Josh Oduro, F: 14 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, 62% from the field and 55.6% from 3.

How to Watch:

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 5, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV : ESPNU

Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Next 5 Games:

Nov 23, 2023; La Jolla, California, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Javian McCollum (2) reacts after a basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at LionTree Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 9 vs Arkansas

Dec. 16 vs Green Bay

Dec. 20 vs No. 10 North Carolina

Dec. 28 vs Central Arkansas

Dec. 31 vs Monmouth

