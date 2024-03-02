How to watch, key players for No. 20 Oklahoma Women’s Basketball at Kansas Jayhawks

It is time for the country to start noticing what the Oklahoma Sooners are doing right now. They just completed the season sweep of the Texas Longhorns with a great game earlier this week.

That win also clinched them the Big 12 regular season championship for the second season in a row. They moved to 15-2 in the conference with one game to play and them being ranked No. 20 is criminally low. If they beat the Kansas Jayhawks and aren’t top 12 next week, there should be an investigation.

I’m only kidding, kind of.

Still, there is work to be done as the Sooners don’t want to fall to a Kansas team that is 17-11 on the season and who they only beat by five in Norman earlier in the year. So, let’s take a look at how you can watch the game and some key players.

Bracketology:

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sooners are in the tournament as a 5 seed taking on Drake in Spokane, WA, according to ESPN’s bracketology.

Oklahoma Key Players:

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Skylar Vann, G: 15.3 points per game, 46.3% from the field and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Payton Verhulst, G: 12.3 points per game, 40.2% from the field, 36.4% from 3 and 6 rebounds per game.

Sahara Williams, F: 10 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game and 46.1% from the field.

Kansas Key Players:

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

S’Mya Nichols. G: 14.6 points per game, 3 rebounds per game and 38.5% from 3.

Taiyanna Jackson, C: 13.1 points per game, 9.9 rebounds per game and 59.3% from the field.

Zakiyah Franklin, G: 11.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game and 41.3% from the field.

How to Watch:

Date: March 1, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Live Stream: ESPN+

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Up Next for the Sooners:

March 7-12 – Big 12 Tournament

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire