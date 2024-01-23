How to watch, key players for No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

The Oklahoma Sooners were able to do something that doesn’t happen too often, go on the road and win a conference game. Big 12 teams are 10-26 on the road in conference play, highlighting just how important the win over the Bearcats last week was.

Now Oklahoma is back above .500 in Big 12 play ahead of a big-time matchup in Norman.

They have to keep that momentum going and hold serve at home. Next, they play host to a Texas Longhorns team that came into the season with a ton of expectations but has struggled early on in Big 12 play. They sit at 2-3 in the conference with both wins coming in the final seconds. Most recently, the knocked off a top-10 Baylor Bears team at home.

But this is a rivalry game, and anything can happen in a game like this. So, let’s take a look at how you can watch the game and some key players.

Oklahoma Key Players:

Otega Oweh, G: 14.1 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 1.9 steals per game and 55% from the field.

Javian McCollum, G: 14.9 points per game, 3.9 assists per game, 45.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3.

Jalon Moore, F: 9.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 54.1% from the field.

Texas Key Players:

Max Abmas, G: 17.7 points per game, 45.2% from the field and 40.7% from 3.

Dylan Disu, F: 14.7 points per game, 51.6% from the field and 55.6% from 3.

Tyrese Hunter, G: 12.6 points per game, 4.2 assists per game and 49.4% from the field.

How to Watch:

Date: Jan. 23, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Next 5 Games:

Jan. 27 vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 30 at Kansas State

Feb. 3 at UCF

Feb. 6 vs BYU

Feb. 10 vs Oklahoma State

