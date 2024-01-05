How to watch, key players for No. 11 Oklahoma Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to kick off their final go-around in the Big 12 conference after a dominant nonconference start. The Sooners start the conference slate with a very good 11-2 Iowa State Cyclones team in Norman.

The Cyclones are winners of six straight, winning all six by an average of 30 points per game after losing two straight games. They also have a common opponent with the Sooners, the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Cyclones won that game by 25 and the Sooners won that game by 12.

The Sooners have been one of the more well-balanced teams this year with four guys averaging 9.5 points per game or more. But the Cyclones are right there with them. They have six guys who average that many points or more. So, the Sooners are going to have to be ready for their balanced attack on Saturday.

Without further adieu let’s take a look at how you can watch the game and some key players for both teams.

Bracketology:

Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

ESPN’s latest bracketology has the Sooners as a No. 5 seed and taking on the Indiana Hoosiers in Spokane, Washington.

Oklahoma Key Players:

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Otega Oweh, G: 15.5 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game and 64.7% from the field.

Javian McCollum, G: 14.7 points per game, 3.8 assists per game, 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from 3.

Jalon Moore, F: 9.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game and 56.8% from the field.

Iowa State Key Players:

Tamin Lipsey, G: 15.5 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, 6.1 assists per game and 42.9% from 3.

Keshon Gilbert, G: 14.4 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 4.9 assists per game and 47.2% from the field.

Milan Momcilovic, F: 13.6 points per game, 50.4% from the field and 44.4% from 3.

How to Watch:

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 6, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN+

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Next 5 Games:

Nov 23, 2023; La Jolla, California, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at LionTree Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 10 at TCU

Jan. 13 at Kansas

Jan. 17 vs. West Virginia

Jan. 20 at Cincinnati

Jan 23. vs. Texas

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire