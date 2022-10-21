WATCH: Kevin White gains 64 yards vs. Cardinals, sets up Taysom Hill TD

Now that’s impressive. Kevin White was called up from the New Orleans Saints practice squad again this week to help out on special teams, but the coaching staff saw something in practice that gave them a nice idea — why not use his long speed on a catch-and-run crossing route?

That worked out tremendously, with White catching the pass right around the first down marker and taking off for 64 yards. He shook a couple of tackles, carefully sprinted down the sideline, and got the offense into scoring position. Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury challenged the spot to see if White stepped out of bounds early in the play, but replay showed he stayed in, and the play stood as called.

Honestly, good for him. White has hung around with the Saints for his rare blend of size and speed, and even though he’s been far from consistent he’s still worth holding onto because of opportunities like this. Last year he led the team in yards per catch (38). This 64-yard pickup is the longest play from scrimmage for New Orleans this year. There’s a time and place for everything, and in football, that extends to everyone. Even White, the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft who never quite met expectations with the Chicago Bears. Now he’s making plays for the Saints. Good for him.

So what happened next? The Saints finally got creative in the red zone again and called a screen pass to Taysom Hill (who else?), who barreled into the end zone to score his first touchdown reception this season. It was the seventh score for Hill in six games, going to show just how important he is to their offense.

Story continues

TAYSOM TIME! 🙌 Dalton's 2nd TD pass of the game#TNF | 📺: Amazon Prime (WDSU locally) pic.twitter.com/ytn8dXZBeP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2022

List

Demario Davis retakes the top spot in Week 7 Saints player power rankings

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire