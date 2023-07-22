WATCH: Kevin Warren gives Bears tickets to window washer on the job

WATCH: Kevin Warren gives Bears tickets to window washer on the job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Add "excellent communication skills" to Bears CEO/President Kevin Warren's résumé.

Warren noticed a window washer outside the 15th floor of the Bears' downtown office and graciously offered him tickets to a Bears game this season. Check out the hilarious video from the Bears' Twitter account.

Warren spoke to the window washer through lip-reads and writing on a notepad. Cesar, the window washer, was able to deliver his phone number and a resounding "yes" when asked if he wanted tickets to a game.

The Bears leader plans to get tickets for Cesar and his family to sit with him for a game this upcoming season, according to the video.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.