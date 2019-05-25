Watch Kevin Pillar make insane catch vs. D-backs in Giants double play originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SAN FRANCISCO -- WOW.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You're not allowed to cheer from the pressbox, but I had my jaw practically on the floor during a crazy Kevin Pillar diving catch from the Giants right fielder.

In the top of the first inning of Saturday's D-backs vs. Giants game, Kevin Cron smacked a line drive to right field. If you watch the play, you were more than likely thinking there was no way Pillar would be able to snag it, but boy was I wrong.

Superman laid out and made the grab. But he wasn't done yet. He threw it in to second baseman Joe Panik who sent it to Brandon Belt for the double play to get Adam Jones out at first.

Insane.

Future note for any batters facing the Giants -- keep it away from anywhere Pillar might be playing.