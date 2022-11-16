WATCH: Kevin O’Connell roasts officiating from Sunday’s game vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings were able to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime by a score of 33-30 but it wasn’t without controversy.

The officiating wasn’t good on Sunday across the league, but it was especially egregious during Sunday’s game against the Bills.

After the game, the VP of Officiating Walt Anderson admitted that the crew made a mistake not reviewing Gabe Davis’ catch on the sideline that was not a catch.

NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson told pool reporter @bylindsayhjones that #Bills WR Gabe Davis’ catch late in regulation would’ve been reversed to an incompletion if the replay official stopped the game — an admission that’d be a big deal if the #Vikings had lost. pic.twitter.com/cbMEAd3cjD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2022

There were numerous other mistakes made on the day, including the Bills having 12 men on the field on the Vikings’ drive in overtime. On head coach Kevin O’Connell’s latest film session, he straight up called out the officials for missing the 12 men on the field.

Kevin O’Connell calls out the officiating in Buffalo during film breakdown 😭😭😭 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/XE1BqNOohf — Brev (@brevmanbane) November 15, 2022

“We did not get to the point where we could just flat out win the game in overtime, but that tends to happen when the defense is allowed to play with 12 men at time. We’ll continue to work through a good play for first and goal at the two against 12 guys on the field. I’m working on that right now.”

Story continues

Harsh, yet incredibly fair words from the Vikings’ head coach.

List

13 plays that show Kirk Cousins is a great quarterback

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire