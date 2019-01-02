Watch Kevin Durant's touching reunion with Warriors superfan in Phoenix originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors star Kevin Durant dropped in 25 points in Golden State's 132-109 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. He saved his best performance for after the game, however.

Durant once again met up with Warriors superfan Jordan Pruneau after the game, and gave him a birthday memory he'll treasure for a long time.

The two go way back, and first met after Durant's third regular-season game with the Warriors on Oct. 30, 2016, months after the superstar stunned the basketball world and signed with Golden State as a free agent. The pair met up three of the next four times the Warriors played in the desert -- including one game in which Durant did not play on April 5, 2017.

Durant has picked up a prickly reputation since he joined the Warriors. He told one Dallas Mavericks fan in November to "shut the f*** up" as he was getting heckled, and has clapped back at criticism from fans on social media. At the very least, moments like Monday's meeting with Pruneau show that Durant has a kind side to him, and paint a more nuanced picture of the superstar.

The Warriors will play in Phoenix for the last time this season on Feb. 8. If Pruneau's able to make it to that game, he'll be hard to miss with a huge smile on his face.