Watch: Kevin Byard finds out MTSU is retiring his number

After the Tennessee Titans’ seventh practice of training camp on Thursday, safety Kevin Byard received quite the surprise.

During his post-practice presser, Byard’s former head coach at Middle Tennessee State, Rick Stockstill, and the school’s president, Sidney A. McPhee, revealed that Byard’s No. 20 was going to be retired.

“I am truly honored and blessed to have my jersey number retired at MTSU,” said Byard, per the school’s official website. “A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into making this a reality. Thank you to my coaches, training staff, faculty members, and most importantly my teammates who all played a major role in my success during the five years I attended Middle.”

Byard is just the second MTSU football player in school history to have his jersey number retired, along with Teddy Morris and his No. 14. Byard will be honored at a ceremony during the Blue Raiders’ September 30 game.

After a standout career at MTSU, the 28-year-old has become one of the best safeties in the NFL over his six seasons in the league, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods and First-Team All-Pro selections.

But as good of a player as Byard has been, he has somehow managed to be an even better person. The veteran safety has made countless contributions to the local community and has been a class act and fantastic representative of the organization overall.

Kevin Byard poses with Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk: pic.twitter.com/YzbFjtD22F — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 4, 2022

Congratulations to the Mayor of Murfreesboro on the well-deserved honor.

