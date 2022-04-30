Watch: Kerby Joseph’s live reaction to being drafted by the Lions

Kerby Joseph is the newest member of the Detroit Lions. To say the Illinois safety is excited to be drafted by the Lions is an understatement. Cameras were on hand to capture the moment when Joseph was announced as the No. 97 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Surrounded by friends, coaches and family, Joseph is at the center of a throng of love and support. The announcement comes across the broadcast and the room absolutely erupts around Joseph.

This is what the draft is all about. Young men fulfilling their dreams and sharing that experience with those who have supported them and helped them along the way.

From the Twitter of his position coach at Illinois: