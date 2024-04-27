Watch Keon Coleman’s viral press conference following his draft selection by the Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman is going pro. The former Michigan State football star, who also played basketball at MSU, transferred to Florida State for one season before getting selected this weekend in the second round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Coleman was introduced to the Buffalo Bills media on Saturday in what was a highly entertaining press conference, and it’s already going viral for an opening where Keon Coleman talks about his jackets, was asked by a reporter if he got it from Tom Izzo, and also referenced that he ‘went to school in Michigan’ so he’s ready for the cold in Buffalo.

You can watch it below:

This is the start of Keon Coleman's first press conference as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Covering this man is going to be a real treat. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Hpy2TQmMvU — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 27, 2024

It’s worth noting that the last time we saw Keon Coleman wear a college jersey, he was wearing a Michigan State basketball jersey, Steven Izzo’s in fact, sitting courtside at senior night last month.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire