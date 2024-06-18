Advertisement

WATCH: Keon Coleman sends message to Bills Mafia after signing contract

nick wojton

As expected, the Buffalo Bills locked up rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman to a contract.

The NFL has a rookie wage scale for the deals draft picks sign each year. Even so, there are fine details to work out and Coleman was the final Bills selection to sign on the dotted line.

To celebrate, Coleman sent out this message to Bills Mafia:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire