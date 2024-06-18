WATCH: Keon Coleman sends message to Bills Mafia after signing contract
As expected, the Buffalo Bills locked up rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman to a contract.
The NFL has a rookie wage scale for the deals draft picks sign each year. Even so, there are fine details to work out and Coleman was the final Bills selection to sign on the dotted line.
To celebrate, Coleman sent out this message to Bills Mafia:
Let's get it, @KeonColeman6‼️#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jGBZBW8BSo
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 12, 2024