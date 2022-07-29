WATCH: Kenyon Green takes the field at Texans training camp

Houston Texans first-round offensive lineman Kenyon Green took the practice field for the first day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center Friday.

Green, a product of nearby Atascocita High School, is expected to take over a guard spot despite playing his final year at Texas A&M at tackle. Nevertheless the move inside allows for former 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard to kick out to right tackle permanently.

With Green, a two-time All-American with the Aggies, moving inside, it will beef up the Texans’ run game, which was last in the league in yards per carry (3.4) and yards per game (83.6).

