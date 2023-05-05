How to watch the Kentucky Derby in 2023: Channel, race time, odds and more
Everything you need to know about tuning into the most exciting two minutes in sports this Saturday.
Twenty horses are headed off to the races this weekend, so grab your most dramatic hat or a delicious mint julep and let's giddy up and get ready to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby. This year’s derby has already bucked expectations, with four major shake ups in the original 20-horse field. Contenders Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner have all been removed from the race roster. Horses Mandarin Hero, Cyclone Mischief and King Russell have been subbed in as alternates, leaving the field one horse short ahead of Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
Getting ready to watch this year's Run for the Roses? The Triple Crown kickoff will air on NBC this year, meaning you won’t need to be down south to enjoy the equestrian festivities. Cord cutter? No worries: You can stream the event live on Peacock or Sling Blue (more info on each below). Whether you’re throwing a Derby party or planning to bet on your favorite horse, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including predictions, an updated roster, how to watch or stream the derby without cable and more.
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Race start time: 6:57 p.m ET
Location: Churchill Downs
TV: NBC
Streaming:
Peacock
Sling Blue
What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?
The most exciting two minutes in sports will be easier than ever to watch this year, with a record 7.5 hours of race day coverage scheduled to air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.
But the Derby Day coverage will actually kick off prior to race day at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 with five hours of Kentucky Oaks day racing airing on USA Network and streaming on Peacock. Across two days of coverage, NBC will present a total of 15 live races from Churchill Downs.
If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you’re not sure how to tune in to NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.
Other ways to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC
Who is the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
As it currently stands, Forte, a horse trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz., is widely seen as the favorite to win in this year's derby. Forte has been drawn into post No. 15 for the upcoming race and is the reigning champion in the 3-year-old group.
However, audiences love a dark horse, and there will certainly be plenty of people looking to place bets on a less obvious candidate this Saturday.
Kentucky Derby 2023 jockeys and horses:
Junior Alvarado: Rocket Can
Rafael Bejarano: King Russell
Javier Castellano: Mage
Gerardo Corrales: Raise Cain
Manny Franco: Hit Show
Tyler Gaffalione: Verifying
Florent Geroux: Jace’s Road
James Graham: Confidence Game
Brian Hernandez Jr.: Sun Thunder
Juan Hernandez: Skinner
Kazushi Kimura: Mandarin Hero
Christophe Lemaire: Derma Sotogake
Jareth Loveberry: Two Phil's
Irad Ortiz Jr.: Forte
Jose Ortiz: Kingsbarns
Flavien Prat: Angel of Empire
Joel Rosario: Disarm
Luis Saez: Tapit Trice
John Velazquez: Reincarnate
Jockey TBD: Cyclone Mischief
