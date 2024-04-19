How to Watch the Kentucky Derby if You Don't Have Cable

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby if You Don't Have Cable



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Everyone knows you don't have to travel all the way to Churchill Downs to enjoy the Kentucky Derby. Whether you're hosting a Kentucky Derby party, putting your money on a particular race horse or are just in it for the fashion and mint juleps, tuning in to watch to iconic race on May 4, 2024 is a must!

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby, held in Louisville, Kentucky since 1875. Derby weeks festivities kick off on April 27th, eventually leading up to "the most exciting two minutes in sports" the following Saturday.

How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Andy Lyons

The run for the roses will air live on NBC. The broadcast begins at 2:30 PM ET, with the actual race beginning between 6 and 7 PM. If you don't have cable, you can also stream the Kentucky Derby live on Peacock. Of course, you can also join in on the action through live TV providers such as YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV. You'll want to make sure you tune in early to see Wynonna Judd perform the National Anthem and Martha Stewart call "Riders Up!" before the race.

How to Get Tickets to the Kentucky Derby

This is a bucket list item for so many people. If you'd like to see the event in person, there's still time to get tickets. General admission infield tickets cost $130 and reserved seating starts at around $1,000.

We'll continue to update this article as more information is released. We're sure this special anniversary derby won't be one to forget. Now, it's time to get busy menu planning and finding the perfect derby hat!

You Might Also Like