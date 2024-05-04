How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 at Churchill Downs: Race time, TV channel, stream, odds
NBC will broadcast Saturday from Churchill Downs to help celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
What time is 2024 Kentucky Derby today?
Race coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, but the main event doesn't start until about 6:57 p.m.
What channel is Kentucky Derby 150 on today?
Date: Saturday, May 4
Time: Coverage will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
TV network and streaming: Kentucky Derby 150 coverage will be broadcast on NBC, and streaming is available on Peacock.
What is 2024 Kentucky Derby TV schedule?
10:30 a.m. – noon ET; FanDuel TV.
Noon – 2:20 p.m. ET; USA, Peacock.
2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.
7:30 p.m. ET through the final race; FanDuel TV.
After Encino's scratch Tuesday, horses who drew post positions 10-20 have moved up one spot. Epic Ride will occupy the No. 20 post position. Below are the program numbers as well as live odds (as of 3 p.m. Thursday).
Horses, trainers, jockeys, live odds (3 p.m. Thursday) for 2024 Kentucky Derby
1. Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 17-1
2. Sierra Leone, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-1
3. Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 25-1
4. Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 8-1
5. Catalytic, Saffie Joseph Jr., Jose Ortiz, 37-1
6. Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen, 32-1
7. Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis, 15-1
8. Just a Touch, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 14-1
10. T O Password, Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura, 59-1
11. Forever Young, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai, 8-1
12. Track Phantom, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 50-1
13. West Saratoga, Larry Demeritte, Jesus Castanon, 30-1
14. Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 48-1
15. Domestic Product, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 31-1
16. Grand Mo the First, Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo, 59-1
17. Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 2-1
18. Stronghold, Phil D’Amato, Antonio Fresu, 39-1
19. Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 27-1
20. Society Man, Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori, 63-1
21. Epic Ride, John Ennis, Adam Beschizza, 60-1
Also eligible
22. Mugatu, Jeff Engler, Joe Talamo, 81-1
