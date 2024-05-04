How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 at Churchill Downs: Race time, TV channel, stream, odds

NBC will broadcast Saturday from Churchill Downs to help celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

What time is 2024 Kentucky Derby today?

Race coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, but the main event doesn't start until about 6:57 p.m.

What channel is Kentucky Derby 150 on today?

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: Coverage will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

TV network and streaming: Kentucky Derby 150 coverage will be broadcast on NBC, and streaming is available on Peacock.

What is 2024 Kentucky Derby TV schedule?

10:30 a.m. – noon ET; FanDuel TV.

Noon – 2:20 p.m. ET; USA, Peacock.

2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

7:30 p.m. ET through the final race; FanDuel TV.

After Encino's scratch Tuesday, horses who drew post positions 10-20 have moved up one spot. Epic Ride will occupy the No. 20 post position. Below are the program numbers as well as live odds (as of 3 p.m. Thursday).

Horses, trainers, jockeys, live odds (3 p.m. Thursday) for 2024 Kentucky Derby

Also eligible

22. Mugatu, Jeff Engler, Joe Talamo, 81-1

Kentucky Derby 2024 prerace reading

