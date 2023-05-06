How to watch Kentucky Derby 2023 at Churchill Downs: Race time, TV channel, streaming info

Update: Mage wins the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Read more here.

One year ago, 80-1 longshot Rich Strike stunned 147,294 Kentucky Derby fans by winning the 148th Run for the Roses in the first full-capacity derby at Churchill Downs in three years.

Will another longshot steal the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Or will a favorite like Tapit Trice or Angel of Empire win the Run for the Roses and set up a shot for the Triple Crown? We'll find out Saturday evening.

What time is the Kentucky Derby 2023 race?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set to take place Saturday, May 6, with an expected post time of 6:57 p.m.

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on today?

NBC will broadcast the Kentucky Derby. WAVE-3 is the local affiliate in Louisville (Channel 3 on AT&T U-Verse, Dish and DIRECTV; Channel 6 on Spectrum).

Can I stream the Kentucky Derby on Peacock?

The Kentucky Derby can be streamed online at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app for eligible cable subscribers. Cord-cutters can pay for a month of Peacock Premium for $4.99 or Peacock Plus for $9.99.

Where can I stream the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby can be streamed online at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app for eligible cable subscribers.

Other streaming subscription services that should carry NBC include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

Where can I watch the Kentucky Derby online for free?

You can watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby for free by using a TV antenna or through your cable provider. As for streaming, it's a little trickier. You can sign up for a free trial for YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. You will be asked to provide a payment option, but if you cancel after a week, you'll be able to stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby for free.

