How to watch the Kentucky Derby in 2023: Schedule, streaming, updated list and more

Twenty horses are headed off to the races this weekend, so grab your most dramatic hat or a delicious mint julep and let's giddy up and get ready to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby. This year’s derby has already bucked expectations, with three major shake ups in the 20-horse field so far. Contenders Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar have all been removed from the race roster, making way for Mandarin Hero, Cyclone Mischief and King Russell to join the mix. With three replacements stepping in, there are currently no more backup contenders for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, meaning if another horse has to opt out from now until post time, the field will be reduced in size.

The Run for the Roses kicks off the Triple Crown on Saturday, May 6 this year, and you don’t need to be down south to enjoy the equestrian festivities. Whether you’re throwing a Derby party, planning to bet on your favorite horse or just want to tune in to the long-standing tradition of the Triple Crown races, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including predictions, post positions, how to watch or stream the derby without cable and more.

Chomping at the bit to watch the Kentucky Derby? Read on. Here, horse Forte and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. on a training run. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Best Value Peacock $5 at Peacock

For cord cutters who want more Sling Blue $20 at Sling TV

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Race start time: 6:57 p.m ET

Location: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

The most exciting two minutes in sports will be easier than ever to watch this year, with a record 7.5 hours of race day coverage scheduled to air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.

But the Derby Day coverage will actually kick off prior to race day at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 with five hours of Kentucky Oaks day racing airing on USA Network and streaming on Peacock. Across two days of coverage, NBC will present a total of 15 live races from Churchill Downs.

If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you’re not sure how to tune in to NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.

(Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Peacock Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this year’s Kentucky Derby! You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

Other ways to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Sling Blue You can stream the Kentucky Derby on NBC through Sling TV’s Blue tier. With no long-term contract, a 50% discount on your first month and 40 other channels to enjoy, Sling Blue is an easy option for cord cutters who may be missing their cable package, but have no desire to go back to paying the big bill that comes along with it. Along with NBC, Sling Blue includes USA, Food Network, MSNBC, Fox and more. $20 at Sling TV

Who is the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

As it currently stands, Forte, a horse trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz., is widely seen as the favorite to win in this year's derby. Forte has been drawn into post No. 15 for the upcoming race and is the reigning champion in the 3-year-old group.

However, audiences love a dark horse, and there will certainly be plenty of people looking to place bets on a less obvious candidate this Saturday.

Kentucky Derby 2023 jockeys and horses:

Junior Alvarado: Rocket Can

Rafael Bejarano: King Russell

Javier Castellano: Mage

Gerardo Corrales: Raise Cain

Manny Franco: Hit Show

Tyler Gaffalione: Verifying

Florent Geroux: Jace’s Road

James Graham: Confidence Game

Brian Hernandez Jr.: Sun Thunder

Juan Hernandez: Skinner

Kazushi Kimura: Mandarin Hero

Christophe Lemaire: Derma Sotogake

Jareth Loveberry: Two Phil's

Irad Ortiz Jr.: Forte

Jose Ortiz: Kingsbarns

Flavien Prat: Angel of Empire

Joel Rosario: Disarm

Luis Saez: Tapit Trice

John Velazquez: Reincarnate

Jockey TBD: Cyclone Mischief

For odds, contender analysis and other Derby news, check out more of Yahoo Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage.