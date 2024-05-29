How to watch Kentucky baseball play in NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional

Kentucky baseball opens NCAA Tournament play Friday against Western Michigan in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park. Bookmark this story for game times and television broadcast information.

The story will update throughout the weekend as teams advance through the double-elimination bracket and broadcast details are revealed. Game times are subject to change due to television assignments. Links take you to the WatchESPN stream.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: Western Michigan vs. Kentucky (Noon, SEC Network)

Game 2: Illinois vs. Indiana State (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (Noon, TBD)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (6 p.m., TBD)

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser (Noon, TBD)

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner (6 p.m., TBD)

Monday, June 3 (if necessary)

Game 7: Same teams as Game 6 (TBD, TBD)

UK will host an NCAA Tournament regional at Kentucky Proud Park for the second consecutive season.

Kentucky baseball named No. 2 seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament. How to buy tickets.