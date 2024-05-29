How to watch Kentucky baseball play in NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional
Kentucky baseball opens NCAA Tournament play Friday against Western Michigan in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park. Bookmark this story for game times and television broadcast information.
The story will update throughout the weekend as teams advance through the double-elimination bracket and broadcast details are revealed. Game times are subject to change due to television assignments. Links take you to the WatchESPN stream.
Friday, May 31
Game 1: Western Michigan vs. Kentucky (Noon, SEC Network)
Game 2: Illinois vs. Indiana State (7 p.m., ESPN+)
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (Noon, TBD)
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (6 p.m., TBD)
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser (Noon, TBD)
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner (6 p.m., TBD)
Monday, June 3 (if necessary)
Game 7: Same teams as Game 6 (TBD, TBD)
