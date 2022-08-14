WATCH: Kenny Pickett throws game-winning TD in final seconds of preseason debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s only preseason, but when your rookie quarterback throws a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, it’s still something to celebrate.

That’s what happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, as Kenny Pickett made sure his team wouldn’t need a field goal at the buzzer to break a 25-25 tie.

Pickett found wide receiver Tyler Vaughns near the sideline, and the former USC pass-catcher did the rest, making a defender miss and diving into the end zone for the score.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Pickett played his college ball for the Pitt Panthers, so he’s used to celebrating big wins in the same stadium.

List

WATCH: Top plays from Malik Willis' preseason debut for Titans

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories