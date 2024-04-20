Watch: Kenny Minchey runs it in for third score of Notre Dame’s spring game

Although Notre Dame football’s second-year quarterback Kenny Minchey threw an interception earlier in the Blue and Gold game, it didn’t put him in the dumps.

A few series following the errand throw, Minchey drove his Gold team down the field and into the red zone. He initially rolled out to his left looking to throw the ball, but when no one came open, he called his own number and powered his way into the end zone.

It does look like at this moment Minchey is most likely the third-string quarterback behind Riley Leonard and Steve Angeli, but putting points on the board must have felt great for him.

