Watch: Kenny Minchey finds Micah Gilbert for tying score in Notre Dame spring game

You have to give some credit to Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey for not letting an early interception deter the day.

It would have been very easy for him to turtle up and just go through the motions following an ill-advised throw in the first half. Minchey started to find his groove following the bad pass, and he make one of those highlight reel passes you love to see.

The second-year player found early enrolling true freshman wide receiver Micah Gilbert along the right side on a beautiful throw over his right shoulder for a score. The impressive throw tied the game at 14 points midway through the third.

TIE GAME Kenny Minchey connects with Micah Gilbert for the GOLD TOUCHDOWN#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6QP9x0lPc7 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 20, 2024

