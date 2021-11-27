Watch: Kenny McIntosh takes it 59 yards to the house, UGA leads 38-0

J.C. Shelton

No. 1 Georgia is doing whatever it wants right now versus rival Georgia Tech.

Tailback Kenny McIntosh is the latest Dawg to find the endzone. The junior took it 59 yards for a score to put Georgia up 38-0 late in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs have rushed 19 times for 149 yards, including 103 yards in the 3rd quarter alone.

You can catch the game live on ABC.

Recommended Stories