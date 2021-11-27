Watch: Kenny McIntosh takes it 59 yards to the house, UGA leads 38-0

No. 1 Georgia is doing whatever it wants right now versus rival Georgia Tech.

Tailback Kenny McIntosh is the latest Dawg to find the endzone. The junior took it 59 yards for a score to put Georgia up 38-0 late in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs have rushed 19 times for 149 yards, including 103 yards in the 3rd quarter alone.

