Watch: Kenny McIntosh takes it 59 yards to the house, UGA leads 38-0
No. 1 Georgia is doing whatever it wants right now versus rival Georgia Tech.
Tailback Kenny McIntosh is the latest Dawg to find the endzone. The junior took it 59 yards for a score to put Georgia up 38-0 late in the third quarter.
TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA
Kenny McIntosh 59 yards to the house!!#GeorgiaTech #Georgia
— Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) November 27, 2021
The Bulldogs have rushed 19 times for 149 yards, including 103 yards in the 3rd quarter alone.
You can catch the game live on ABC.