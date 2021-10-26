Watch Kenneth Walker’s journey to Michigan State football

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker has taken the fanbase by storm, showing an uncanny on-field ability that has propelled himself into the Heisman race.

Walker is a transfer from Wake Forrest University after being a very undervalued recruit from Tennessee.

Walker has defied a lot of odds to get to where he is in his life today, and there is no secret behind that.

Watch Kenneth Walker and his family talk about his journey to the Michigan State football program, here:

"The doctor came in and asked if he played sports, and I said, 'Yes sir, he plays football.' He responded, 'Not anymore.'" – Shaunteshia Brown, Kenneth's mother Get to know @Kenneth_Walker9 and hear what almost kept him from playing the game.https://t.co/9P91qJaXpi — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 26, 2021

