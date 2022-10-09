WATCH: Kenneth Walker III breaks out for 69-yard rush and first NFL touchdown

We knew that Kenneth Walker III was going to be just fine in the NFL, and after an injury to Seattle Seahawks teammate Rashaad Penny, the time is now for Walker.

On Sunday, Kenneth Walker III rushed for his first ever NFL touchdown on a a monster 69-yard touchdown run.

Watch it below:

Kenneth Walker goes 6️⃣9️⃣ yards and the Seahawks lead after the PAT🤯 🎥: @NFL | #NFLonDAZNpic.twitter.com/7QMJ6djdsi — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 9, 2022

