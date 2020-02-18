In case you haven't gathered, Kendrick Perkins isn't a fan of Kyrie Irving.

The former Celtics big man has criticized Irving for how the All-Star guard handled himself in Boston and admitted on a recent NBC Sports Boston broadcast that "every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up."

Well, Perkins had to think about Irving during Monday's episode of ESPN's "The Jump," where host Rachel Nichols asked Perk for his reaction to Irving joining the NBA Players Association as its new Vice President.

Here's how that went:

"What? Who?" Perkins replied with surprise. "Oh, I'm so glad I'm retired. ... I'm so glad I'm out the league. That's all I got to say.

"Because I'm going to tell you: That's the blind leading the blind."

Perk's vendetta against Kyrie continues.

As Nichols pointed out, Irving won a vote to replace Pau Gasol as an NBA VP (joining Jaylen Brown, which should be interesting), so he clearly has the respect of some of his peers.

But Perkins clearly isn't among them, and many Celtics fans likely are on his side.

Here's Kyrie's reaction to his nomination in his own words:

Watch Kendrick Perkins' ruthless reaction to Kyrie Irving landing NBPA VP job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston