WATCH: Kendric Pryor on his outstanding NFL debut

It was a tremendous debut for Bengals wide receiver Kendric Pryor, who found the end zone and made an incredible one-handed catch.

Preseason week one was a special one for Pryor and his former Wisconsin teammate Danny Davis, as both players scored touchdowns in their debuts.

Pryor finished as the Bengals’ leading receiver in their 36-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The former Badger finished with 4 grabs for 89 yards and a touchdown while making the play of the day around the league.

Courtesy of Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia on Twitter, here is a look at what the Badger wide receiver had to say after his impressive debut performance:

