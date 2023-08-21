WATCH: Kendre Miller runs Alvin Kamara’s signature route for big gain

The New Orleans Saints had the Los Angeles Chargers as their second opponent of the preseason and Kendre Miller didn’t need much time to put his stamp on the game.

Just a week after leaving the first game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an early injury, Miller showcased a lesser-known part of his game with a crazy catch. Miller was matched up with Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley on a wheel route, extending his hands to reel in a nice 27-yard pass from quarterback Jameis Winston.

He’s learning from his veteran teammate Alvin Kamara, who Miller spent most of the summer challenging for the starting job. He cleverly stuttered his steps at the snap to get the linebacker off balance and quickly generate some space to work with. Kamara applauded Miller’s attitude and has been seen offering input at practice often in training camp, so everyone’s efforts are being rewarded. It’s notable that this is the same route that Kamara broke out with in his 2017 rookie season against the New England Patriots, later put to use in big games and playoff matchups.

Miller was not known for his receiving ability at TCU, but he wasn’t necessarily considered a poor receiver. He had 29 catches for 229 yards in college, not really a big part of their offense, but effective when given opportunities. With Kamara missing three games early on, having Miller emerge as a receiving threat would be a much welcomed development.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire