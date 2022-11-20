WATCH: Kendall Fuller with a pick-6 to give the Commanders an early lead in Week 11

The Washington Commanders began Week 11 on offense, with many fans wondering if the team would follow the same game plan from Monday night’s win over the Eagles. That meant a dominant running game with quarterback Taylor Heinicke facing manageable situations on third down.

Well, the Commanders ran the ball on first down and gained a yard. On second down, Heinicke dropped back to pass, faced some pressure and made a head-scratching decision to throw it down the middle of the field. Fortunately, Houston safety Jalen Pitre dropped the interception.

One play later, Washington was forced to punt, and the Commanders went three-and-out on their first possession.

How would they respond?

On Houston’s second play from scrimmage, Houston quarterback Davis Mills looks for wide receiver Brandon Cooks outside the numbers and Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller jumps the route, returning the interception 37 yards for a touchdown to give the Commanders an early 7-0 lead.

Check it out.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire