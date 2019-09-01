Boston Celtics fans were already excited to see Kemba Walker in action. And his performance in Team USA's victory over the Czech Republic should only make them hungrier to see Walker.

In the USA's 88-67 win, Walker shot 6-for-8 from the field and scored 13 points for the squad. He was solid all-around and helped to set up some of his teammates with some nifty assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the best play of Walker's day came when he beat a man with an epic dribble move and step-back to nail a 3-point shot. Here's a look at the play, via the 2019 FIBA World Cup's official Twitter account.

That move is borderline unfair, but it is a good demonstration of how Walker can create shots off the dribble. Celtics fans will get used to seeing these kinds of plays from Walker as he replaces Kyrie Irving as the team's star point guard.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

WATCH: Kemba Walker ditches defender to hit epic step-back 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston