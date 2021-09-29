WATCH: Kelly Oubre Jr. throws down monster dunk at training camp

Kelly Oubre Jr. is already making an impact on the Charlotte Hornets.

On day two of training camp, the Hornets newcomer may have had the play of the day as he threw down a monster slam over the defense.

In the highlight, rookie guard James Bouknight finds a cutting Oubre Jr. in the lane before Miles Bridges is put on a poster by the former Kansas Jayhawk.

If Oubre Jr. can make these kind of energetic plays on the offensive end on top of knocking down open 3-pointer’s and playing quality defense, the Hornets depth will be in a much better place during the 2021-22 season.

Check out the highlight dunk below.